Crews investigating after body pulled from Maumee River

By WPTA Staff
Sep. 28, 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Crews from the Fort Wayne Police Department and Fort Wayne Fire Department are investigating after they say a body was pulled from the Maumee River Thursday afternoon.

Police say a man was kayaking in the river when he came across the body around 5 p.m.

Police say the body was found in the Maumee River, near Tecumseh Street, just east of downtown Fort Wayne.

No further information has been provided at this time. Check back for updates.

