Anderson man killed in crash involving van, train in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old man was killed after his van was struck by a train Thursday afternoon.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says they were called around noon about a crash involving a van and a train at the intersection of CR 600 and CR 100 West. The caller allegedly told police both the van and train were on fire just north of the crossing.

Police say the van, driven by a 22-year-old Anderson man, was struck by the train as he crossed eastbound onto CR 600 North. The man was ejected alongside the tracks and was found by deputies who immediately began life-saving measures. He was rushed to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, police say.

Officers say the crash remains under investigation at this time.

