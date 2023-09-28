Anderson man killed in crash involving van, train in Grant County

(MGN)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old man was killed after his van was struck by a train Thursday afternoon.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says they were called around noon about a crash involving a van and a train at the intersection of CR 600 and CR 100 West. The caller allegedly told police both the van and train were on fire just north of the crossing.

Police say the van, driven by a 22-year-old Anderson man, was struck by the train as he crossed eastbound onto CR 600 North. The man was ejected alongside the tracks and was found by deputies who immediately began life-saving measures. He was rushed to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, police say.

Officers say the crash remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

S Barr Street investigation
Two in custody following hourslong standoff on city’s south side
A southern Indiana trucking company has filed for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in...
Trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business
Several Indiana banks, credit unions reporting ATM outages
Kain Lee Vaughn (left), Mackenzie Vanlue (middle), and Bernardo Garcia (right)
Three arrested on drug charges following pursuit in Adams County
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating after a 33-year-old man...
Wabash man killed in early morning crash, police say

Latest News

Crews investigating after body pulled from Maumee River
S Barr Street investigation
A Fort Wayne southside standoff ends with one arrest
Fort Wayne Police arrested two suspects after an hours-long standoff at a home in the 3700...
standoff barr street
Crews from the Fort Wayne Police Department and Fort Wayne Fire Department are investigating...
Crews investigating after body pulled from Maumee River