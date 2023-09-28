Allen County neighbors jump “Over the Edge” to raise money for nonprofit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Rappelling down a 10-story building seems scary enough, but add in some bad weather? That’ll get your adrenaline pumping.

“Standing up there looking down is crazy ridiculous,” Jill Brown said. “It’s high, it’s really high up there.”

Jill Brown was one of more than 30 people who rappelled down the side of the Heller Homes building Wednesday.

Brown loved the experience, but only after she felt both her feet touch the pavement.

“It was awesome, awesome,” Brown said. “The ground is fabulous.”

Despite the euphoria Brown felt after touching down, she didn’t necessarily feel like jumping at the opportunity again anytime soon.

“It was great, a great experience,” Brown said. “Will I do it again? No.”

The rain, of course, made conditions tough, but United Way of Allen County’s CEO Rob Haworth knew these folks were determined to go down.

“If you got the courage to rappel down the side of a building, I don’t think a few raindrops are going to stop you today,” Haworth said.

With the rain pouring, slick conditions and a gallery watching, it was a memory Brown will not soon forget.

“Once in a lifetime,” Brown said. “Once in a lifetime.”

