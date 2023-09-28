Allen County Fire Districts ask for millions for 2024 budgets

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders from all four Allen County Fire Districts spoke to the council during their budget hearing Thursday morning asking for more money to help compete with other departments.

“Citizens in Allen County should have the same service whether they live in New Haven, Huntertown, or Arocla,” Deputy Chief for Northwest Fire District Robert Boren said. “They should all have the same level of service we can give. That’s including not only paramedic services but fire as well.”

In December 2022, Allen County Commissioners voted to create four fire districts to help address staffing issues. Now, the districts are asking for more funds. Those funds would go toward higher salaries for firefighters, starting out by raising the average from $48,000 to $58,000.

The budgets would also add more staff to each station making sure each had at least 5 trained professionals on staff 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Stations would now have paramedics and ambulances at each station along with firefighters. As it stands now, some districts have stations with less than the state requirement and other stations are reliant on volunteer firefighters.

“There are portions of this county where if you have a heart attack or stroke, you are dead,” Allen County Councilman Paul Lagemann said. “No one is going to get there fast enough, it’s not going to happen. My concern over this budget, my concern over the rest of these budgets is that we don’t have a spot in this county, we don’t have a hole in this county where if you don’t have a heartache or stroke, you got no hope. I want to make sure these budgets give hope to everybody who could be in that position.”

The Southwest Allen County Fire District is comprised of Lafayette, Wayne, and Pleasant townships as well as Zanesville, Marion Township. Starting in January 2024, the district will also include the Poe Volunteer Fire Department.

Asking for a budget of more than 5.5 million dollars

Currently have 8 full-time firefighters

Looking to add 20 new full-time positions

The Northwest Fire Protection District will encompass the unincorporated Perry Township, Eel River Township, Huntertown, and Washington Township.

Asking for a budget of more than 9 million dollars

Currently have 15 full-time staff

Looking to add 45 new positions

The West Central Fire Protection District will be made up of Aboite and Lake Townships.

Asking for a budget of more than 6.5 million dollars

Currently only has 1 full-time staff member

Looking to hire 34 new positions

The Northeast Fire Protection District will include Cedar Creek, Springfield, and Scipio townships and the towns of Grabill and Leo-Cedarville.

Asking for a budget of more than 4.5 million dollars

Currently has 22 full-time staff members

Looking to hire 8 more firefighters

Leaders with the fire districts say that by increasing the staff and benefits, the county can now compete with surrounding fire departments and keep stations staffed.

The fire districts’ fire proposals are now under advisement and the Allen County Council continues to talk about the budget. The final budget for 2024 will be voted on in October.

