21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- Bed Bath & Beyond scams

By Tylor Brummett
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s been more than five months since Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy. Since then, scammers have taken advantage of the situation by creating fake websites and fake sales.

In August, overstock.com bought the rights to become known as Bed Bath & Beyond. It was a move that kept the company’s name alive, but scammers are exploiting this opportunity to offer you fake deals.

“The website you’re directed to appears legit, complete with a Bed Bath & Beyond logo and product details. However, if you examine the domain name or email address closely, you realize it’s not the official website,” Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana President Rick Walz said.

Walz says sometimes you’ll find these scams on social media. He says the easiest way to avoid this scam is to skip ad links and go to the official site bedbathandbeyond.com.

“Pay attention to the URL, Walz said. “Sometimes it’s just a letter or a number off. So, instead of a correct spelling for Bed Bath & Beyond, they might have one typo in the spelling. That’s a pretty good sign that it’s a scam.”

In some cases, if you buy a product from a scammer, they might ignore you if you reach out asking where your product is. They may also tell you it was sent to the wrong address.

Walz also says whenever you shop online, it’s smart to pay with credit cards so you can dispute those charges.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

S Barr Street investigation
Two in custody following hourslong standoff on city’s south side
A southern Indiana trucking company has filed for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in...
Trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business
Several Indiana banks, credit unions reporting ATM outages
Kain Lee Vaughn (left), Mackenzie Vanlue (middle), and Bernardo Garcia (right)
Three arrested on drug charges following pursuit in Adams County
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating after a 33-year-old man...
Wabash man killed in early morning crash, police say

Latest News

Crews investigating after body pulled from Maumee River
S Barr Street investigation
A Fort Wayne southside standoff ends with one arrest
Fort Wayne Police arrested two suspects after an hours-long standoff at a home in the 3700...
standoff barr street
Crews from the Fort Wayne Police Department and Fort Wayne Fire Department are investigating...
Crews investigating after body pulled from Maumee River
Anderson man killed in crash involving van, train in Grant County