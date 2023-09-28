21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- Bed Bath & Beyond scams

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s been more than five months since Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy. Since then, scammers have taken advantage of the situation by creating fake websites and fake sales.

In August, overstock.com bought the rights to become known as Bed Bath & Beyond. It was a move that kept the company’s name alive, but scammers are exploiting this opportunity to offer you fake deals.

“The website you’re directed to appears legit, complete with a Bed Bath & Beyond logo and product details. However, if you examine the domain name or email address closely, you realize it’s not the official website,” Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana President Rick Walz said.

Walz says sometimes you’ll find these scams on social media. He says the easiest way to avoid this scam is to skip ad links and go to the official site bedbathandbeyond.com.

“Pay attention to the URL, Walz said. “Sometimes it’s just a letter or a number off. So, instead of a correct spelling for Bed Bath & Beyond, they might have one typo in the spelling. That’s a pretty good sign that it’s a scam.”

In some cases, if you buy a product from a scammer, they might ignore you if you reach out asking where your product is. They may also tell you it was sent to the wrong address.

Walz also says whenever you shop online, it’s smart to pay with credit cards so you can dispute those charges.

