21Country: Little art galleries

21Alive News at 5
By Eric Olson and Evan Harris
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARRETT, Ind. (WPTA) - In the shadow of city hall in Garrett, Indiana, right by the big mural and fiberglass buffalo, a new attraction is beckoning passersby.

This strange little box is a flag or free little art gallery, and it is just what its name implies: a miniature gallery showcasing real art, drawings, paintings, and pottery, which the public is invited to take home and replace what they take with a new little piece of art.

Angela Green from the Garrett Museum of Art says the little galleries can attract people of all ages, and many people tend to take notice of them.

The little gallery is one of three set up around 21Country, all sponsored by the Garrett Museum of Art. One of the galleries graces the Tall Rabbit Coffee House on Calhoun Street in Fort Wayne. This one is a fixture at the 9th Street Brew House in Auburn.

The little art galleries are part of a national public art movement, taking art out of stuffy museums and making it more accessible to people, like the mural on the side of Garrett’s city hall.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kingston Senior Care Open House

Updated: 5 minutes ago

Crime

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at...

New Haven police seeking help identifying robbery suspect

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders with the New Haven Police Department say they are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say was involved with a robbery at a payday loan business on Thursday.

News

ISP investigating inmate death at Miami Correctional Facility

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Indiana State Police say detectives are investigating after a 29-year-old inmate was found dead at the Miami Correctional Facility earlier this week.

News

S Barr Street investigation

FWPD responding to reports of barricaded subject on city’s south side

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Fort Wayne Police Department has several units at a southside home Thursday afternoon for an investigation involving a barricaded subject.

News

Wabash man killed in early morning crash, police say

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

21Alive News at 6

Three arrested on drug charges following pursuit in Adams County

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 6

News

21Alive News at 6

Several Indiana banks, credit unions reporting ATM outages

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 6

News

Rescue Mission opens full-service clinic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission made an exciting announcement Thursday morning.

Politics

Auditor of State Tera Klutz

State Auditor Klutz resigning after 20 years of service

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Auditor of State Tera Klutz announced Thursday morning she is stepping down from the role after 20 years of service.

News

Photos of Suzanne Morphew, 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.

Remains belonging to Indiana native who went missing on Mother’s Day 2020 found in Colorado

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff and Tony Keith
The search for a missing mother from Colorado has reached a tragic end.

News

One arrested after leading Decatur police on chase to Fort Wayne

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Decatur police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he led them on a chase that ended on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.