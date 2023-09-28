21Country: Little art galleries

GARRETT, Ind. (WPTA) - In the shadow of city hall in Garrett, Indiana, right by the big mural and fiberglass buffalo, a new attraction is beckoning passersby.

This strange little box is a flag or free little art gallery, and it is just what its name implies: a miniature gallery showcasing real art, drawings, paintings, and pottery, which the public is invited to take home and replace what they take with a new little piece of art.

Angela Green from the Garrett Museum of Art says the little galleries can attract people of all ages, and many people tend to take notice of them.

The little gallery is one of three set up around 21Country, all sponsored by the Garrett Museum of Art. One of the galleries graces the Tall Rabbit Coffee House on Calhoun Street in Fort Wayne. This one is a fixture at the 9th Street Brew House in Auburn.

The little art galleries are part of a national public art movement, taking art out of stuffy museums and making it more accessible to people, like the mural on the side of Garrett’s city hall.

