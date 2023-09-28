Pilot and student pilot found dead in Ohio County plane crash

Pilot and student pilot found dead in Ohio County plane crash
By Monica Watkins and Haley Kerby
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An hours-long search for a missing plane in Ohio County has ended with two bodies found in a wooded area.

Emergency crews spent part of Wednesday night and Thursday morning searching for a downed airplane in Ohio County.

Deputies say Evansville control tower told them there was a possible plane crash near Whitesville.

Around 9:40 a.m., Kentucky State Police announced they found two people who were in the plane when it crashed.

They have been pronounced dead.

KSP says they believe the pilot and student pilot were flying during nighttime as part of training for the student.

According to a release, the initial search began around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, officials announced they found a plane wing in their original search location.

They then began focusing their search in the area of New Panther Creek Church where the wing was found.

During an interview, officials said the area is heavily wooded, so they were searching on foot and from the air.

We’re told the plane was headed from Bowling Green to Owensboro’s airport.

According to a Facebook post made by the Ohio County Sheriff, at the time of the crash, a severe thunderstorm had just developed.

You can see our live coverage reports from throughout the morning here:

Pilot and student pilot found dead in Ohio County plane crash - KSP Corey King interview
BREAKING: Officials announce 2 bodies found in Ohio County plane crash search
8:10 a.m. - Live coverage from missing plane search
8:10 a.m. - Live coverage from missing plane search
Crews searching for missing airplane in Ohio County - live interview

