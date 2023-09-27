WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

Wednesday, September 27
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Wednesday, September 27.

  • A third person now facing charges in a 2016 cold case.
  • A warrant for a probation violation turns into new drug charges for offenders in Adams County.
  • Road work causes new traffic alerts affecting I-69.
  • 21Alives anchor Linda Jackson was honored for her work with a non-profit organization.

