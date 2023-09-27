Three arrested on drug charges following pursuit in Adams County

DECATUR, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police say they have arrested three people on various drug charges following a pursuit while trying to serve an arrest warrant Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say around 2 p.m., they went to a home on County Road 300 East in Decatur to serve an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Kain Vaughn. Vaughn’s warrant was for a probation violation out of Allen County after he was charged with being a felon in possession of a handgun.

While trying to find Vaughn, they say he took off in a passenger car and led officers on a pursuit that eventually ended in Monroeville. Police say he was taken into custody without further incident. In addition to his pending warrant, he is facing charges including dealing a controlled substance and resisting law enforcement.

As part of the investigation, troopers then filed for a search warrant for the Decatur home. The ISP North SWAT Team returned to the house around 8:30 p.m. to search it, finding three adults, various drugs, and several firearms inside.

Two of those adults, 40-year-old Bernardo Garcia of Decatur and 25-year-old Mackenzie Vanlue of Rochester, were then arrested. Garcia is charged with maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana. Vanlue is charged with four various counts of possession.

ISP was also assisted by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, and Parker’s Wrecker Service.

