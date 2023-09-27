Super Shot to partner with ACPL to offer free vaccines amidst flu season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Super Shot will offer flu shots to Fort Wayne residents at three Allen County Public Library branches during the month of October. COVID vaccines are planned to be offered once they become available.

You must be six months or older and parent or guardian must be available for those 18 and under. You’re asked to bring a form of ID and an insurance card if you have one. No one will be turned away due to inability to pay.

“Vaccines are a safe and affordable way to reduce the complications of flu and COVID-19,” Super Shot Executive Director Connie Heflin said. “The ACPL clinics provide a convenient vaccination location, and we encourage all families to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Here are details for each clinic:

Wednesday, October 4

3-6 p.m.

ACPL Main Library (900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne)

Wednesday, October 11

3 to 6 p.m.

Pontiac Branch (2215 S. Hanna Street, Fort Wayne)

Wednesday, October 18

3 to 6 p.m.

Waynedale Branch (2200 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne)

Walk-ins are allowed, but they encourage you to preregister at their website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.