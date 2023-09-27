State agencies respond to ‘death doula’ lawsuit, supports preliminary injunction hearing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Service, the Indiana Attorney General’s Office, and the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency have responded to a lawsuit filed against them by a Fort Wayne ‘death doula.’

Lauren Richwine owns a business called Death Done Differently. She says she’s a ‘death doula’ or ‘death midwife,’ and helps families navigate the death of their loved one. This means anything from answering questions about death, navigating paperwork, or connecting them with grief counselors.

In 2021, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office received a complaint wondering why Richwine doesn’t have a funeral director’s license. Then in August, the State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Service filed a cease-and-desist order against Richwine and her business. They forced her to close her business.

In August, Richwine and her lawyers from the Institute for Justice filed a federal lawsuit stating they violated her First Amendment rights of freedom of speech.

Court documents filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Indiana state Richwine, “broke the law by offering those services without funeral licenses.” The state goes on to say that Richwine was “fully aware of their legal rights under Indiana law ” and that “all Lauren does is speak, and that speech is all she is suing about. And if she talked about some other topic, Defendants wouldn’t care. That’s why this is a First Amendment case.”

The state does say that Richwine did disclose that she was not a funeral director and could not perform the physical tasks of funeral directors like transporting bodies. However, they go on to state that a Fort Wayne cemetery director told them Richwine had spoken to him with the intent that she would help transport a deceased body without a licensed funeral director.

In a declaration to the court, Richwine says that the funeral director in question, Don Remenschneider, was mistaken and either “misremembered” or “misunderstood the conversation” between the two. Remenschneider runs Fort Wayne’s only cemetery that does natural or green burials which is a form of burial in which a body is placed in the soil in a manner that does not inhibit decomposition and is an environmentally sustainable manner.

Richwine says that on two occasions, she did assist a family with placing a shroud (cloth) over the deceased. She goes on to say she does not “promote” and does “not plan to offer it as a service.”

The state agrees with Richwine’s request that a preliminary injunction should be granted.

A date for the preliminary injunction has not been set.

