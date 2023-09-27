Several Indiana banks, credit unions reporting ATM outages

Indiana (WPTA) - Many financial institutions in the Hoosier state are reporting ongoing issues with ATMs.

Several banks and credit unions have been warning customers about the ongoing outage affecting ATMs and ITMs, including Lake City Bank, STAR Financial, 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, Centra Credit Union, First Farmers Bank & Trust, First Financial Bank, FORUM Credit Union, Indiana Members Credit Union, and others.

FORUM posted on its website that the outage is impacting financial institutions in seven states because of an issue with an external vendor. Some like Lake City Bank say they will reimburse members for any fees they incur from using other ATMs. Those who need cash can also visit their nearest branch for help.

Visit your financial institution’s website for more information. At this point, leaders say they have no estimate of when the machines could be back up.

