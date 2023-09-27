Recovery center for transgender women, nonbinary people to open this winter

By Evan Harris
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A local nonprofit recently announced plans to open a first-of-its-kind center in Indiana.

Road to Recovery Fort Wayne officials said they plan to open an addiction recovery center exclusively for transgender women and nonbinary people.

According to a news release, the center will be the first in the state designed to serve transgender and nonbinary people.

Center officials say the new center will feature six rooms and is expected to open sometime in early 2024.

Road to Recovery officials also say they will hold a fundraiser on Oct. 20 hosted by famous local drag queen, Della Licious. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.

