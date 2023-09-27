Over the Edge fundraiser event returns to downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The United Way of Allen County is taking fundraising to new heights, literally.

Event organizers say nearly 58 participants will rappel ten stories down the Heller Homes building downtown. Organizers also say all participants must raise a minimum of $500 in donations to support United Way of Allen County.

According to a news release, the event is an all-day event, and the first rappelers start at noon and run through 5 p.m. on Sept. 27.

Officials say the public is invited to support participants and enjoy food, drinks, and music.

The release says all participants under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

