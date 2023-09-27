Murder suspect mistakenly released from Marion County captured in Minnesota

Kevin Mason, 28, was mistakenly released from custody two days after he was arrested.
Kevin Mason, 28.
Kevin Mason, 28.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By WTHR
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) — Suspected killer Kevin Mason, 28, who was mistakenly released from the Marion County Jail two days after he was arrested, was captured in St. Paul Minnesota.

The United States Marshal Service made the arrest, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude and congratulations to the USMS for concluding this manhunt and safely bringing Mason back into custody,” said Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal.

Mason was captured after accidentally being released from the Criminal Justice Center in Marion County on Sept. 13. The sheriff’s office was tight-lipped about it until about a week after.

The sheriff’s office said it believed Mason left the city the day of that release.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Mason was arrested on Sept. 11 in the 3100 block of North College Avenue for three warrants out of Minnesota for a 2021 shooting, a parole violation and a firearms possession.

NOTE: The  above video is from a previous report on the accidental release of Kevin Mason.

An internal investigation was launched at the MCSO to determine if any possible policy or procedural violations occurred. An investigation found one of the inmate records clerks saw three holds from Minnesota and cleared two of them as she thought she was clearing duplicate bookings for Mason. According to the MCSO, authorities in Minnesota waived extradition on the final warrant, not realizing Marion County had cleared the other two. The original records clerk and two others were supposed to review all the booking information and did not catch the error. As such, Mason was released.

Two MCSO employees were fired following the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said it did not report Mason’s accidental release for six days because they were using it “as a tactical advantage” in the hopes of catching him and not driving him into hiding.

After his release, police said Mason’s girlfriend, Desiree Oliver, picked him up. They said she later purchased a new cellphone and took her car in for an oil change and tire repair.

Mason is charged with second-degree murder for a shooting in June 2021 in the parking lot of the Shiloh Temple in Minneapolis, Minnesota. That shooting killed Dontevius Ahmad Catchings, the Minneapolis Police Department previously said.

He was believed to have possibly fled to Florida, but authorities later learned he had been living in Indianapolis for two years.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast: 21Alive PM Forecast 09/27/2023

Updated: 5 minutes ago

News

A Fort Wayne ‘death doula’ has filed a lawsuit against the state.

State agencies respond to ‘death doula’ lawsuit, supports preliminary injunction hearing

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
The state is responding to a lawsuit filed by a "death doula" who says the state violated her First Amendment rights of freedom of speech when they forced her to close her business.

Crime

Reginald Grant (mugshot from previous arrest)

Murder charges filed, warrant issued for third person in 2016 double murders

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
An arrest warrant has been issued for a third person in connection with a 2016 double murder, online court records show.

Community

Brown County State Park

Brown County ranked nation’s third-best state park for fall foliage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Indiana’s largest state park is being recognized as the nation’s third-best state park to see fall foliage.

Latest News

Community

Linda Jackson (middle) honored with David A. Bobilya Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership Award.

21Alive’s Linda Jackson honored with Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership Award

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
21Alive is proud to announce our evening Anchor Linda Jackson was honored for her work with an area nonprofit during the Foellinger Foundation’s award banquet on Wednesday.

News

Ivy Tech Fort Wayne recieves $400k grant for NE Indiana childcare programs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Ivy Tech’s Fort Wayne and Warsaw colleges received a generous grant Wednesday.

News

Indianapolis police chase leads to crash, three killed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Indiana State Police officials say they are investigating a crash that killed three people in Indianapolis.

Crime

Kain Lee Vaughn (left), Mackenzie Vanlue (middle), and Bernardo Garcia (right)

Three arrested on drug charges following pursuit in Adams County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Indiana State Police say they have arrested three people on various drug charges following a pursuit while trying to serve an arrest warrant Tuesday afternoon.

News

Remembering Loved Ones: D.O. McComb & Sons obituaries for week of Sept. 27

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Super Shot Fort Wayne

Super Shot to partner with ACPL to offer free vaccines amidst flu season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
Super Shot will offer flu shots to Fort Wayne residents at three Allen County Public Library branches during the month of October. COVID vaccines are planned to be offered once they become available.