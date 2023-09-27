Murder charges filed, warrant issued for third person in 2016 double murders

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a third person in connection with a 2016 double murder, online court records show.

On Wednesday, a judge signed a warrant for the arrest of Reginald Grant. The New Haven Police Department announced on Friday that they arrested 40-year-old Priya Whitt and 40-year-old Gregory Robinson in the killings.

Court documents say New Haven police were called around 8:20 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2016, to a home on Hartzell Road. They say they found a woman, later identified as Jaime Klein, with a knife in her side. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A witness told police they saw Klein’s daughter walking along the busy highway crying, so he stopped to help.

He said she told him her mom was hurt and needed help, so he took her back to the home and called 911 for help.

While investigating that death, officers were notified by Fort Wayne police that they were looking into a homicide that was possibly related. Police say a man called 911 to report that he found a dead body along the Rivergreenway around the same time. Police say they found the man, identified as Anton Moore, with two gunshot wounds.

They say he was pronounced dead at the scene, saying they believed he was shot elsewhere and then left along the greenway. During FWPD’s investigation, detectives found the two victims were in a relationship, documents say.

A witness then approached police and asked them to investigate Reginald Gant, who was Moore’s longtime childhood friend. They said he had been “acting strange” and disappeared since their deaths. Officers then submitted evidence from the scene of Klein’s killing for DNA analysis, finding a match with Gant.

Then on August 29, 2023, police spoke with a man who said Whitt had been dating Gant’s brother, Gregory Robinson, on and off. He said Whitt told him Moore met her, Gant, and Robinson at an area strip club for a drug deal. She said they were driving around when Gant shot Moore in the back of the head.

Court documents say the woman told police they then went to Jaime Klein’s house where she says the two men attacked Klein in front of her child. She claimed the two men wanted to attack the child but she “would not let them.”

Police spoke with another witness, who said Robinson admitted that he and Gant killed both of the victims.

A warrant is currently out for Gant’s arrest for two counts of murder. Whitt and Robinson were arrested and charged with two counts of murder on Sept. 22.

40-year-old Gregory Robinson and 40-year-old Priya Whitt (Allen County Sheriff's Department)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.