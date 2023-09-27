Murder charges filed, warrant issued for third person in 2016 double murders

Reginald Grant (mugshot from previous arrest)
Reginald Grant (mugshot from previous arrest)(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a third person in connection with a 2016 double murder, online court records show.

On Wednesday, a judge signed a warrant for the arrest of Reginald Grant. The New Haven Police Department announced on Friday that they arrested 40-year-old Priya Whitt and 40-year-old Gregory Robinson in the killings.

Court documents say New Haven police were called around 8:20 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2016, to a home on Hartzell Road. They say they found a woman, later identified as Jaime Klein, with a knife in her side. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A witness told police they saw Klein’s daughter walking along the busy highway crying, so he stopped to help.

He said she told him her mom was hurt and needed help, so he took her back to the home and called 911 for help.

While investigating that death, officers were notified by Fort Wayne police that they were looking into a homicide that was possibly related. Police say a man called 911 to report that he found a dead body along the Rivergreenway around the same time. Police say they found the man, identified as Anton Moore, with two gunshot wounds.

They say he was pronounced dead at the scene, saying they believed he was shot elsewhere and then left along the greenway. During FWPD’s investigation, detectives found the two victims were in a relationship, documents say.

A witness then approached police and asked them to investigate Reginald Gant, who was Moore’s longtime childhood friend. They said he had been “acting strange” and disappeared since their deaths. Officers then submitted evidence from the scene of Klein’s killing for DNA analysis, finding a match with Gant.

Then on August 29, 2023, police spoke with a man who said Whitt had been dating Gant’s brother, Gregory Robinson, on and off. He said Whitt told him Moore met her, Gant, and Robinson at an area strip club for a drug deal. She said they were driving around when Gant shot Moore in the back of the head.

Court documents say the woman told police they then went to Jaime Klein’s house where she says the two men attacked Klein in front of her child. She claimed the two men wanted to attack the child but she “would not let them.”

Police spoke with another witness, who said Robinson admitted that he and Gant killed both of the victims.

A warrant is currently out for Gant’s arrest for two counts of murder. Whitt and Robinson were arrested and charged with two counts of murder on Sept. 22.

40-year-old Gregory Robinson and 40-year-old Priya Whitt
40-year-old Gregory Robinson and 40-year-old Priya Whitt(Allen County Sheriff's Department)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast: 21Alive PM Forecast 09/27/2023

Updated: 6 minutes ago

News

A Fort Wayne ‘death doula’ has filed a lawsuit against the state.

State agencies respond to ‘death doula’ lawsuit, supports preliminary injunction hearing

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
The state is responding to a lawsuit filed by a "death doula" who says the state violated her First Amendment rights of freedom of speech when they forced her to close her business.

News

Kevin Mason, 28.

Murder suspect mistakenly released from Marion County captured in Minnesota

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WTHR
Suspected killer Kevin Mason, 28, who was mistakenly released from the Marion County Jail two days after he was arrested, was captured in St. Paul Minnesota.

Community

Brown County State Park

Brown County ranked nation’s third-best state park for fall foliage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Indiana’s largest state park is being recognized as the nation’s third-best state park to see fall foliage.

Latest News

Community

Linda Jackson (middle) honored with David A. Bobilya Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership Award.

21Alive’s Linda Jackson honored with Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership Award

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
21Alive is proud to announce our evening Anchor Linda Jackson was honored for her work with an area nonprofit during the Foellinger Foundation’s award banquet on Wednesday.

News

Ivy Tech Fort Wayne recieves $400k grant for NE Indiana childcare programs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Ivy Tech’s Fort Wayne and Warsaw colleges received a generous grant Wednesday.

News

Indianapolis police chase leads to crash, three killed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Indiana State Police officials say they are investigating a crash that killed three people in Indianapolis.

Crime

Kain Lee Vaughn (left), Mackenzie Vanlue (middle), and Bernardo Garcia (right)

Three arrested on drug charges following pursuit in Adams County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Indiana State Police say they have arrested three people on various drug charges following a pursuit while trying to serve an arrest warrant Tuesday afternoon.

News

Remembering Loved Ones: D.O. McComb & Sons obituaries for week of Sept. 27

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Super Shot Fort Wayne

Super Shot to partner with ACPL to offer free vaccines amidst flu season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
Super Shot will offer flu shots to Fort Wayne residents at three Allen County Public Library branches during the month of October. COVID vaccines are planned to be offered once they become available.