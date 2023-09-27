Ivy Tech Fort Wayne recieves $400k grant for NE Indiana childcare programs

(Ivy Tech)
By Evan Harris
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Ivy Tech’s Fort Wayne and Warsaw colleges received a generous grant Wednesday.

According to a press release, the grant is worth nearly $408,000, and officials say the grant is to invest in child program directors across Northeast Indiana.

Officials say Ivy Tech is one of 15 schools in the region that were awarded a grant, funded by its $31 million Early Years Initiative. The initiative is a 30-month program, which ends in June 2026, that will allow participants to connect with peers.

Leaders at the schools say this “sets the stage for the innovative leader development initiative at the heart of Ivy Tech’s grant proposal.”

The college says the initiative’s goal is to aid early childhood programs in professional development.

