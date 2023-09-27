Indianapolis police chase leads to crash, three killed

(Indiana State Police)
By Evan Harris
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police officials say they are investigating a crash that killed three people in Indianapolis.

Police say around 9:37 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper tried to pull over a driver in a Dodge who they say was driving recklessly, but the driver did not stop and led police on a chase for more than ten minutes.

Police say the drivers led police into Hancock County.

According to a news release, police tried to lay out stopsticks but were not able to.

ISP officials say the chase was called off around 9:50 p.m. before calls of a “serious crash” near an intersection on Indy’s east side.

The release said when first responders arrived, they saw two heavily damaged cars, including the Dodge car involved in the police chase.

Police say in the news release that the driver of the Dodge did not stop at a red light before the crash happened.

Police say a woman involved in the crash was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. They also say two people inside the Dodge were later pronounced dead, and the driver suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Dodge was later arrested and faces one charge of resisting law enforcement causing death, which is a felony.

The driver’s identity, nor the victims’ identities have been released yet by ISP.

