I-69 off-ramp to Illinois Road to temporarily close

INDOT crews will close the off-ramp at mile marker 305 to complete concrete replacement and...
INDOT crews will close the off-ramp at mile marker 305 to complete concrete replacement and joint repair construction taking place on I-69.(INDOT)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is giving drivers a heads-up about an upcoming off-ramp closure from northbound I-69 to Illinois Road.

Starting Wednesday, Oct. 4, the off-ramp at mile-marker 305 will be closed to finish a concrete replacement and joint repair project taking place along I-69. The closure is expected to last through Friday, Oct. 13, depending on weather.

The department says drivers looking to access Illinois Road from northbound I-69 should continue north to the U.S. 30/Goshen Road interchange, exit 309, use the ramps to connect with southbound I-69, and then utilize the southbound I-69 exit to Illinois Rd., or take another route.

