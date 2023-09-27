Fort Wayne pioneer honored for life’s work

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Tuesday evening at the Destiny Life Center, Fort Wayne neighbors honored the life of Roosevelt Barnes Sr., who built upscale homes for black families in the city’s southside more than 70 years ago.

“He was a really dedicated person trying to make things better for people,” Ann Barnes-Smith said.

Among those in attendance was Barnes Sr.’s daughter, Ann Barnes-Smith.

She felt pride in honoring her father, who she says helped countless people in his lifetime.

“He was a giver, he was a leader, he didn’t give up and I’m proud to be the daughter of Roosevelt Barnes Sr.,” Barnes-Smith said.

Barnes-Smith says, as a black man in the 1950s and 1960s, life wasn’t always easy for her father.

But, she says, she learned a great deal about perserverence from him.

“He never gave up,” Barnes-Smith said. “He had a dream, he had a vision and he worked toward doing that.”

Barnes Sr.’s son, Roosevelt Barnes Jr., also took in the celebration.

He says, on top of building homes, his father provided work for people who needed it.

“I didn’t appreciate the contributions he’s made to this community until I got older and realized some of the things he had done,” Barnes Jr. said.

Barnes Jr. says he learned many life lessons from his father, but there’s one that sticks out to him the most.

“If you help other people, you’re going to get more out of it then always just looking out for yourself,” Barnes Jr. said.

The celebration was held as part of the statewide effort by the Indiana Landmarks Black Heritage Preservation Program to help preserve the architectural history of African Americans in Indiana.

