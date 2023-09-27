Brown County ranked nation’s third-best state park for fall foliage

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana’s largest state park is being recognized as the nation’s third-best state park to see fall foliage.

Brown County State Park ranked third on the New York Travel Guide’s list of the 15 best state parks for fall foliage. The guide compares more than 600 parks across the country in three categories: fall colors, fall photography popularity, and each park’s overall rating.

The 16,000-acre park is nicknamed “Little Smokies” because of its resemblance to the Great Smoky Mountains, according to its website. It also features nearly 20 miles of tree-lined roads and many scenic vistas that overlook miles of forestland, hills, ridges, and fog-shrouded ravines.

