21Alive’s Linda Jackson honored with Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership Award

Linda Jackson (middle) honored with David A. Bobilya Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership Award.
Linda Jackson (middle) honored with David A. Bobilya Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership Award.(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 21Alive is proud to announce our evening anchor Linda Jackson was honored for her work with an area nonprofit during the Foellinger Foundation’s award banquet on Wednesday.

Leaders with the Foellinger Foundation created the David A. Bobilya Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership Award to recognize the importance of individual board members in nonprofit organizations, according to its website. The award covers four focus areas: governance, leadership, financial sustainability and program impact.

During Wednesday’s banquet at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, organizers honored Linda Jackson with the 2023 award for her impactful work as Board Chair at Erin’s House for Grieving Children. Erin’s House provides vital programming for children, teens, and their families who are grappling with grief and loss.

A total of 28 people were nominated this year. The organization the award recipient represents will receive a $25,000 operating grant.

According to the foundation’s website, the award was created in honor of the late David A. Bobilya, who served many nonprofit organizations in Allen County. Bobilya served the Foellinger Foundation for 16 years, taking on many roles including board chair from 2011 to 2014.

