21Alive’s Linda Jackson honored with Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership Award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 21Alive is proud to announce our evening anchor Linda Jackson was honored for her work with an area nonprofit during the Foellinger Foundation’s award banquet on Wednesday.

Leaders with the Foellinger Foundation created the David A. Bobilya Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership Award to recognize the importance of individual board members in nonprofit organizations, according to its website. The award covers four focus areas: governance, leadership, financial sustainability and program impact.

During Wednesday’s banquet at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, organizers honored Linda Jackson with the 2023 award for her impactful work as Board Chair at Erin’s House for Grieving Children. Erin’s House provides vital programming for children, teens, and their families who are grappling with grief and loss.

“As Board Chair of Erin’s House, Ms. Jackson has exemplified adaptive leadership, guiding the organization through its return to in-person programming in 2022. Erin’s House experienced a 125% increase in program attendees, which resulted in a volunteer crisis for the organization. Ms. Jackson, with Erin’s House board and staff, led a campaign that resulted not only in a strong volunteer base, but a structured plan for continued volunteer recruitment. She also provided significant strategic guidance for a capital campaign to expand their teen clubhouse, increasing the physical space for programs by 29%.”

A total of 28 people were nominated this year. The organization the award recipient represents will receive a $25,000 operating grant.

According to the foundation’s website, the award was created in honor of the late David A. Bobilya, who served many nonprofit organizations in Allen County. Bobilya served the Foellinger Foundation for 16 years, taking on many roles including board chair from 2011 to 2014.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.