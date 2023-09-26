Tell Julian: Tameka’s Peanut Butter Mousse Cake
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - In this week’s edition of #TellJulian, morning anchor Julian Teekaram is back in the kitchen with local baker Tameka Foster.
On the menu? A decadent peanut butter mousse cake!
Watch the video to see Julian’s review.
And a reminder- Tameka’s Cakes & Desserts is not open for walk-in retail. Please pre-order your cake slice or whole cake here.
