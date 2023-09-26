Tell Julian: Tameka’s Peanut Butter Mousse Cake

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - In this week’s edition of #TellJulian, morning anchor Julian Teekaram is back in the kitchen with local baker Tameka Foster.

On the menu? A decadent peanut butter mousse cake!

Watch the video to see Julian’s review.

And a reminder- Tameka’s Cakes & Desserts is not open for walk-in retail. Please pre-order your cake slice or whole cake here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.