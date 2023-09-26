No serious injuries following DeKalb County crash, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash Monday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened around 5 p.m. as a 55-year-old Auburn man was headed westbound on County Road 68, approaching County Road 45. A car driven by a 74-year-old Angola man was heading northbound approaching the same intersection when he blew through a stop sign.

He then collided with the other car in the intersection, causing it to go into a ditch on the north side of the road.

The Angola man was cited for disregarding a stop sign at the scene. The Auburn man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.