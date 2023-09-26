Meet “Surgio”: Adams Memorial Hospital’s new surgeon robot

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - “Smaller incisions, faster recovery,” Scott Smith said.

Those are just a couple of reasons why Scott Smith is excited about the new robotic surgery program at Adams Memorial Hospital.

Smith is the CEO and Medical Director of Adams Health Network. He believes the robot will make surgery safer.

“What the robot allows the surgeons to do is to perform the surgery more precisely, with fewer complications, less risk to the patient,” Smith said.

Using the “Da Vinci Surgical System”, which they have named ‘Surgio’, surgeons will use hand and finger movements to perform surgery using the robotic device.

Some say they already see the benefits.

“Patients do really well, they recover better, they have less pain after surgery, so it’s wonderful to see the good outcomes,” Jennifer Taylor, an Adams Memorial Hospital surgeon, said.

Monday, the hospital introduced ‘Surgio’ to Adams County neighbors and gave people the chance to give it a try.

Smith knows the robot can be fun to use, but more importantly, understands it’ll help improve the overall outcome for hospital patients.

“We always talk about being able to perform better, to improve, to make improvements in patient care wherever we can so this is just another tool that allows us to do that,” Smith said.

