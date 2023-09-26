Man facing several charges after hitting two squad cars during police pursuit

37-year-old Brandon McBride
37-year-old Brandon McBride(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man is facing several charges after court documents say he led police on a pursuit through Fort Wayne and New Haven where he struck two squad cars early Friday morning.

Police say around 1 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, an officer noticed a car without license plate lights and pulled behind the car on St. Joe Road. Documents say the car then did a U-turn, so the officer turned on his emergency lights and followed the car, which continued to drive off.

The man, later identified as 37-year-old Brandon McBride, then turned into a neighborhood on Shoaff Park River Drive. The chase continued on several streets and then eventually onto I-469 when multiple other officers joined the pursuit.

Court documents say McBride then exited the interstate in New Haven and drove across the town even as officers used stop sticks several times. They say he continued to drive on flat tires until an officer pulled in front of him to stop him. Police say McBride hit the squad car head-on and then backed up and hit another squad car behind him.

He took off yet again, leading police on another pursuit that lasted about 70 minutes before his car broke down at Norma Court and Lona Drive, in southeast Fort Wayne.

While searching his car, police say they found a semi-automatic handgun tucked in the driver’s seat with an extended magazine. They also found another semi-automatic gun in his trunk and a fully automatic machine gun.

Documents say McBride has prior narcotics charges against him and can not legally possess a gun. He was arrested on seven new charges including possession of a machine gun, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and unlawful carrying.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West Noble's Shields protects perfect Chargers

Updated: 10 minutes ago

News

A foundation created in Sarah Zent’s name

A foundation created in Sarah Zent’s name

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

The Sarah Zent Foundation was created by the family members of Sarah, Carter, Ashton and Aubree...

A foundation created in Sarah Zent’s name

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Samantha Condra
The Sarah Zent Foundation was created by the family members of Sarah, Carter, Ashton and Aubree Zent, to bring awareness to domestic violence.

News

United Auto Workers employees are now in their second week of striking against the three big...

Local USW 903 reacts to DANA layoffs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emilia Miles
United Auto Workers employees are now in their second week of striking against the three big autoworkers.

News

Prosecutor responds to filing by Richard Allen’s legal team, defends 2022 search warrant

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast: 21Alive PM Forecast 09/26/2023

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

‘I’m going to make you regret this’: Police seize homemade bomb, accuse man of threatening his ex

Updated: 2 hours ago

Community

Anchors Amir Abbas, Linda Jackson chat with new anchor Heather Herron

Anchors Amir Abbas, Linda Jackson chat with new anchor Heather Herron

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff
Digital anchor Amir Abbas and evening anchor Linda Jackson sat down with 21Alive’s newest evening anchor Heather Herron on Tuesday to talk about her return to local news.

News

Anchors Amir Abbas, Linda Jackson chat with new anchor Heather Herron

Anchors Amir Abbas, Linda Jackson chat with new anchor Heather Herron

Updated: 3 hours ago

Sports

PFW soccer's Alex Frank (left) and Max Collingwood (right) hold the flag of New Zealand.

PFW soccer spurred by pair of New Zealand natives, Collingwood and Frank

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff
New Zealand natives Max Collingwood and Alex Frank quickly adjusted to life in the Hoosier state, sharing a bond as teammates on the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s soccer team.