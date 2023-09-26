Man facing several charges after hitting two squad cars during police pursuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man is facing several charges after court documents say he led police on a pursuit through Fort Wayne and New Haven where he struck two squad cars early Friday morning.

Police say around 1 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, an officer noticed a car without license plate lights and pulled behind the car on St. Joe Road. Documents say the car then did a U-turn, so the officer turned on his emergency lights and followed the car, which continued to drive off.

The man, later identified as 37-year-old Brandon McBride, then turned into a neighborhood on Shoaff Park River Drive. The chase continued on several streets and then eventually onto I-469 when multiple other officers joined the pursuit.

Court documents say McBride then exited the interstate in New Haven and drove across the town even as officers used stop sticks several times. They say he continued to drive on flat tires until an officer pulled in front of him to stop him. Police say McBride hit the squad car head-on and then backed up and hit another squad car behind him.

He took off yet again, leading police on another pursuit that lasted about 70 minutes before his car broke down at Norma Court and Lona Drive, in southeast Fort Wayne.

While searching his car, police say they found a semi-automatic handgun tucked in the driver’s seat with an extended magazine. They also found another semi-automatic gun in his trunk and a fully automatic machine gun.

Documents say McBride has prior narcotics charges against him and can not legally possess a gun. He was arrested on seven new charges including possession of a machine gun, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and unlawful carrying.

