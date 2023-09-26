Local USW 903 reacts to DANA layoffs

By Emilia Miles
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - United Auto Workers employees are now in their second week of striking against the three big autoworkers. While the strike hasn’t hit Fort Wayne’s General Motors Plant yet, but we’re learning that it is affecting DANA Incorporated.

DANA has laid off 240 employees. DANA makes axels and other parts for the big three autoworkers, Stelantis, Ford, and GM.

Greg Martin is the president of USW Local 903. He wants to make sure his co-workers are taken care of during this difficult time.

“The purpose of what they are fighting for, is for our employees, their employees, making sure they get their just do, when it comes to payment. We haven’t had a layoff since 2008-09 when everybody went down. So everybody has been working hard since then. So this is just a little bump in the road. They’re messing with all the underlying suppliers right now, so that’s the reason it’s affecting us now. Hopefully, everybody stays strong and everything. The union we will all band together. That’s what we are all about. As long as we keep the faith, then everything will be good.”

Greg Martin, Local USW 903

Mike Bynum is the director of community services for United Way Allen County. He created packets to help those who are now unemployed. Some of the resources included how to prepare a household budget, how to notify your creditors before you get behind, and more.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old Samuel White
Andrews man facing OWI charges in crash that killed bicyclist
FILE PHOTO
Indiana teen working for tree-trimming service killed when log rolls out of trailer, strikes him
Two victims have been identified in two separate fatal crashes that happened over the weekend.
Two people identified in two separate fatal crashes
Kendallville man found dead in pond Friday, police say
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 24-year-old man was killed...
One killed in Sunday motorcycle crash in Kosciusko County

Latest News

West Noble's Brady Shields (left) and Gavin Keene (right) line up at practice.
West Noble’s Shields leads
West Noble's Shields protects perfect Chargers
A foundation created in Sarah Zent’s name
A foundation created in Sarah Zent’s name
The Sarah Zent Foundation was created by the family members of Sarah, Carter, Ashton and Aubree...
A foundation created in Sarah Zent’s name