Local USW 903 reacts to DANA layoffs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - United Auto Workers employees are now in their second week of striking against the three big autoworkers. While the strike hasn’t hit Fort Wayne’s General Motors Plant yet, but we’re learning that it is affecting DANA Incorporated.

DANA has laid off 240 employees. DANA makes axels and other parts for the big three autoworkers, Stelantis, Ford, and GM.

Greg Martin is the president of USW Local 903. He wants to make sure his co-workers are taken care of during this difficult time.

“The purpose of what they are fighting for, is for our employees, their employees, making sure they get their just do, when it comes to payment. We haven’t had a layoff since 2008-09 when everybody went down. So everybody has been working hard since then. So this is just a little bump in the road. They’re messing with all the underlying suppliers right now, so that’s the reason it’s affecting us now. Hopefully, everybody stays strong and everything. The union we will all band together. That’s what we are all about. As long as we keep the faith, then everything will be good.”

Mike Bynum is the director of community services for United Way Allen County. He created packets to help those who are now unemployed. Some of the resources included how to prepare a household budget, how to notify your creditors before you get behind, and more.

