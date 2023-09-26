ISP reminds drivers to watch out for farm equipment as harvest season approaches

Seven people died in crashes involving farm equipment in Indiana last year, police say
(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WPTA) - As the fall harvest is rapidly approaching in the Hoosier state, Indiana State Police (ISP) is reminding drivers to watch out for an increase in agricultural equipment on the roads.

They say drivers should soon expect to see large combines, tractors pulling grain carts, and other farm equipment on the roadways. ISP leaders say they are partnering with the Indiana Department of Agriculture to increase roadway safety by encouraging careful driving when navigating around such equipment.

In 2020, ISP reported 270 statewide crashes involving farm equipment and other vehicles that left 95 people injured and two dead. Then in 2021, that number increased to 296 crashes with 83 injuries and three deaths.

Officers say while these crashes decreased in 2022 to 284, the number of injuries increased to 84 and the number of deaths increased to seven.

Police say drivers should note the following tips this fall:

  • If you see agricultural equipment on the roadways, slow down.
  • Large agricultural equipment makes slower and wider turns than passenger vehicles.
  • Farm equipment is wide and can take up most of the road. Be sure to use caution when passing.
  • With the movement of large and wide agricultural equipment on the roads, allow plenty of time to get to your destination and be aware of alternate routes.
  • When following slow-moving agricultural equipment, exercise patience.
  • Be aware that agricultural equipment may be moving on the roadways at night.
  • Farmers should look for a wide pullover location to allow backed-up traffic to safely pass.

“If Hoosier motorists and farmers follow the above tips, we can all enjoy a happy and safe fall season,” leaders say in a news release.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Dekalb County Fair

92nd annual Dekalb County Free Fall Fair to run through Saturday; over 100,000 expected to attend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
The Dekalb County Fair officially began Monday and will run through Saturday night. It is one of the biggest street fairs in Indiana.

Community

Students help bring disc golf course design to life at Weisser Park Elementary

Students bring disc golf course design to life at Weisser Park Elementary

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout and WPTA Staff
There’s a new attraction at Weisser Park Elementary.

Community

EACS Superintendent Marilyn Hissong

EACS leader takes home 2024 Superintendent of the Year award

Updated: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The superintendent of East Allen County Schools (EACS) has been named Indiana’s Superintendent of the Year for 2024.

Community

Journey and TOTO will perform at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on April 19, 2024.

Journey, TOTO bringing 2024 tour to Fort Wayne

Updated: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Two rock legends have announced they are bringing their 2024 tour to The Fort.

Latest News

Community

FILE PHOTO - Fright Night

14th Annual Fright Night returns to downtown Fort Wayne this October

Updated: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The streets of downtown Fort Wayne will be haunted by ghosts and ghouls this October during the Annual Fright Night event.

Community

"Mike" the groundhog was rescued after being discovered by Mike's Carwash and Jiffy Lube...

Fort Wayne carwash workers find live groundhog in woman’s car

Updated: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A woman who went to get her car washed after a bird got stuck in her front grill on Tuesday was met with a much bigger surprise.

Community

17-year-old Aiden I. Mart

Funeral services set for 17-year-old student-athlete killed in Monroeville crash

Updated: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Funeral services have been announced for the 17-year-old boy who was tragically killed in a crash in Monroeville on Monday.

Community

Amazing Acres Farm has announced the hours and theme for their 20-acre corn maze, the largest...

Waterloo farm announces theme for 2023 corn maze

Updated: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Amazing Acres Farms has announced the hours and theme for their 20-acre corn maze, the largest in Indiana.

Special Segments

Walk in the Park: Great Tree Canopy Comeback

Walk in the Park: Great Tree Canopy Comeback

Updated: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT
|
By WPTA Staff
In this week’s Walk in the Park, anchor Krista Miller talks with Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation’s Landscape Supervisor Eric Ummel about the Great Tree Canopy Comeback.

Special Segments

Art This Way Art Crawl: Alley Bash

In the Arts: Art This Way Art Crawl

Updated: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT
|
By WPTA Staff
Krista Miller chats with organizers of the 2023 Art This Way Art Crawl: Alley Bash planned for Friday, Sept. 22.