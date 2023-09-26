‘I’m going to make you regret this’: Police seize homemade bomb, accuse man of threatening his ex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne police have arrested a 27-year-old man after he was found with a bomb he threatened to harm his ex-girlfriend with on Monday afternoon.

Court documents say police were called by a woman who said her ex, Jordan Tyler Fairchild, was making threats to come to her home to harm her and damage her property.

She said he sent her threatening messages that said, “I’m going to make you regret this,” “I’m coming for your whole life,” “I’m going to destroy as much of your life as I can,” and “I’m considering running Jeff’s car into yours at high speed.”

Around 11 a.m., the woman called police to report that Fairchild was making threats to bomb her at work. He allegedly sent her a photo of a ball with a green hobby fuse coming from the top. She warned that he would use the device on police and had access to bombs.

Then around 2 p.m., police searched the car Fairchild was in, finding a tool bag on the passenger side floorboard that had a ball with three fuses coming from the top. The detective examined the device, saying it would be commonly referred to as a bomb and took it to an explosive storage unit for testing.

As police were questioning Fairchild, they say he admitted to building the bomb himself a few months ago. They say he admitted that it was dangerous, saying he felt nervous building it. He also advised that his device “could break bones and damage internal organs.”

Fairchild is currently charged with possession of a destructive device or explosive, intimidation using a deadly weapon, and intimidation where the threat is to commit a forcible felony.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.