‘I’m going to make you regret this’: Police seize homemade bomb, accuse man of threatening his ex

Police arrested Jordan Fairchild on Monday and charged him with possession of a destructive...
Police arrested Jordan Fairchild on Monday and charged him with possession of a destructive device and intimidation.(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne police have arrested a 27-year-old man after he was found with a bomb he threatened to harm his ex-girlfriend with on Monday afternoon.

Court documents say police were called by a woman who said her ex, Jordan Tyler Fairchild, was making threats to come to her home to harm her and damage her property.

She said he sent her threatening messages that said, “I’m going to make you regret this,” “I’m coming for your whole life,” “I’m going to destroy as much of your life as I can,” and “I’m considering running Jeff’s car into yours at high speed.”

Around 11 a.m., the woman called police to report that Fairchild was making threats to bomb her at work. He allegedly sent her a photo of a ball with a green hobby fuse coming from the top. She warned that he would use the device on police and had access to bombs.

Then around 2 p.m., police searched the car Fairchild was in, finding a tool bag on the passenger side floorboard that had a ball with three fuses coming from the top. The detective examined the device, saying it would be commonly referred to as a bomb and took it to an explosive storage unit for testing.

As police were questioning Fairchild, they say he admitted to building the bomb himself a few months ago. They say he admitted that it was dangerous, saying he felt nervous building it. He also advised that his device “could break bones and damage internal organs.”

Fairchild is currently charged with possession of a destructive device or explosive, intimidation using a deadly weapon, and intimidation where the threat is to commit a forcible felony.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

PFW soccer's Alex Frank (left) and Max Collingwood (right) hold the flag of New Zealand.

PFW soccer spurred by pair of New Zealand natives, Collingwood and Frank

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WPTA Staff
New Zealand natives Max Collingwood and Alex Frank quickly adjusted to life in the Hoosier state, sharing a bond as teammates on the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s soccer team.

News

New Zealand natives Collingwood and Frank help lead PFW soccer

Updated: 1 hour ago

Crime

FILE - Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led...

‘Colorful, dramatic and highly unprofessional’ | Prosecutor responds to filing by Richard Allen’s legal team, defends 2022 search warrant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTHR
The documents were submitted after filings by Allen’s legal team outlining why they believe Abby Williams and Libby German were “ritualistically sacrificed.”

News

FWPD alert for 11-year-old Bently Blanch.

Alert canceled after 11-year-old boy found safe

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
UPDATE: This alert has been canceled.

Latest News

Community

ISP reminds drivers to watch out for farm equipment as harvest season approaches

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
As the fall harvest is rapidly approaching in the Hoosier state, Indiana State Police (ISP) is reminding drivers to watch out for an increase in agricultural equipment on the roads.

Community

Dekalb County Fair

92nd annual Dekalb County Free Fall Fair to run through Saturday; over 100,000 expected to attend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
The Dekalb County Fair officially began Monday and will run through Saturday night. It is one of the biggest street fairs in Indiana.

News

No serious injuries following DeKalb County crash, police say

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash Monday afternoon.

Special Segments

Tell Julian: Tameka's Peanut Butter Mousse Cake

Tell Julian: Tameka’s Peanut Butter Mousse Cake

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Julian Teekaram
In this week’s edition of #TellJulian, morning anchor Julian Teekaram is back in the kitchen with local baker Tameka Foster.

News

Tell Julian: Tameka's Peanut Butter Mousse Cake

Tell Julian: Tameka's Peanut Butter Mousse Cake

Updated: 6 hours ago

Crime

38-year-old JaJuan Burley

COURT DOCS: Suspect handed mother drugs before accidentally striking her during pursuit

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The 38-year-old Fort Wayne man who hit his own mother with his car during a police pursuit Friday morning was allegedly trying to hit an officer after handing her drugs.