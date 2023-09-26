Alert canceled after 11-year-old boy found safe

FWPD alert for 11-year-old Bently Blanch.
FWPD alert for 11-year-old Bently Blanch.(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
UPDATE: This alert has been canceled. Police say he has been found safe.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing boy.

In a public safety alert sent around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, police say they are looking for 11-year-old Bently Blanch.

They say he is 4′11″ and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants, and white and red Nike shoes.

If you see him, police ask that you call them at 260-427-1222 with info.

