A foundation created in Sarah Zent’s name

By Samantha Condra
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Sarah Zent Foundation was created by the family members of Sarah, Carter, Ashton and Aubree Zent, to bring awareness to domestic violence.

In June of 2021, Sarah Zent and three of her children, 5-year-old Carter Zent, 3-year-old Ashton Zent, and 2-year-old Aubree Zent were killed in their home on Gay Street. Now, family members of the four are creating a foundation in Sarah’s name.

The foundation is raising money for the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence by selling t-shirts, tumblers, bracelets and other things. They are also planning events to raise that money and awareness, you can find those on their website here, or their Facebook page here.

There are also emails and phone numbers on the website if anyone needs help getting out of a domestic violence situation.

Angela Zent and Jen More are co-founders of the foundation, and they say they have multiple goals for it, and one is to help people.

“There’s absolutely nothing we can do that’s gonna make the wrong that was done to us any better, but maybe we can make it better for somebody else by getting them out or helping them find their way or whatever we need to do,” says Jen.

One event they already have planned is getting some of the proceeds from ticket sales at the Fort Wayne Komets game on November 10th. You can buy tickets through this link. The game is also the teddy bear toss game, where the stuffed animals tossed on the ice are donated to a good cause for children.

