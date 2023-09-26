COURT DOCS: Suspect handed mother drugs before accidentally striking her during pursuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The 38-year-old Fort Wayne man who hit his own mother with his car during a police pursuit Friday morning was allegedly trying to hit an officer after handing her drugs, newly released documents show.

Court documents say police tried to stop 38-year-old JaJuan Burley at the intersection of Clinton and Creighton around 10 a.m. when he led them on a pursuit for about 15 minutes before going to a home along Winter Street.

Officers say he parked in the middle of the road in front of the home when his mother, 57-year-old Juanita Gray, walked up to his car. Documents say police ordered her to get back several times but she ignored them and took something from JaJuan.

She then started to walk back towards her home as detectives approached her and ordered her to drop the wallet he handed her. They say she did not comply and continued to walk back toward the front door, and as officers tried to detain her, JaJuan sped toward officers.

Video captured by a bystander and posted on social media shows him taking a U-turn and speeding into the front yard. The officer moved out of the way and JaJuan hit his mother instead, sending her airborne over the car. Police say she refused medical treatment at the scene and was later taken into custody for obstruction of justice.

A second nearby officer was grazed by the car but was not seriously hurt. An officer then fired two shots at JaJuan, who had just crashed into a neighbor’s car. Documents say he then got out of his car and started to talk towards the front door, saying, “Kill me.”

FWPD officers then tased him, taking him to the ground. They say he continued to resist arrest and allegedly tried to grab an officer’s handgun. He was eventually taken into custody and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers say when they searched the wallet he handed to his mother, they found three bags of fentanyl (about 4.4 grams), two bags of methamphetamine (3.8 grams), and other drugs including cocaine and “M365″ hydrocodone pills. He also had $1,640 in cash that had been scattered across the yard.

JaJuan is now formally charged with attempted murder, four drug dealing charges, battery with a deadly weapon, disarming an officer, resisting arrest in a vehicle, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. Juanita faces one charge of obstruction of justice.

