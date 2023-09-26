92nd annual Dekalb County Free Fall Fair to run through Saturday; over 100,000 expected to attend

By Jessica Walter
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - The Dekalb County Fair officially began Monday and will run through Saturday night. It is one of the biggest street fairs in Indiana.

Mayor Michael Ley says the fair’s size grows every year along with the number of visitors coming through the fair. They’re expecting around 150,000 visitors this year from Dekalb County and beyond.

The fair is free to attend. There may be a fee to park depending on your location.

You can find a full fair guide on their website.

