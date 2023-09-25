Wild turkey relocated from a neighborhood for safety reasons, some residents say they’re disappointed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says they went to investigate reports that a wild turkey had been captured from the Bohde Grove neighborhood.

There was Ring doorbell footage of three people capturing the turkey, some residents called Tom.

DNR says the group of nearby residents captured the turkey to relocate him to somewhere more safe. This is because they say Tom would cross Maplecrest Road, and they were worried he was going to get hit by a car.

DNR then spoke with the group of people who captured him and said there was a better way to handle the situation. Now they know what to do for the future.

Officials at DNR say if you do need to move a wild turkey from the area, you need to get a permit or contact and licensed nuisance wildlife control operator.

One resident at Bohde Grove says she’s going to miss Tom’s presence.

“We dearly miss him already, there are a lot of people in the neighborhood that have been concerned that the other turkeys may go missing as well and we would really appreciate our community and the surrounding areas leaving them be”

