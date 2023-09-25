WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Monday, September 25.

A person found dead in a Noble County Pond is now identified.



Charges have been filed against the Man accused of hitting his mother during a police chase on Friday.



A Huntington Man faces an OWI charge after hitting and killing a bicyclist over the weekend, police said.

