WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

Monday, September 25
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Monday, September 25.

  • A person found dead in a Noble County Pond is now identified.
  • Charges have been filed against the Man accused of hitting his mother during a police chase on Friday.
  • A Huntington Man faces an OWI charge after hitting and killing a bicyclist over the weekend, police said.
  • Dekalb County commissioners received pushback on a decision to combine federal holidays.

