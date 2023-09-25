Two people identified in two separate fatal crashes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two victims have been identified in two separate fatal crashes that happened over the weekend.

According to the Huntington County Coroner, 31-year-old Sharlene R. Rhodes died in a single-car crash Friday afternoon.

Police say her car rolled over on SR 105 near CR 800 South in Wayne Township, Huntington County. Rhodes’s car left the road and overturned. Police say she was ejected from the car and died from blunt force injuries. According to police, her death has been ruled an accident.

A second crash happened on Saturday at around 2:25 a.m. in Polk Township, Huntington County.

Police say 34-year-old Christopher D. Sherron was struck from behind on his bicycle by a car. He was traveling on SR 9, just north of SR 124. According to police, Sherron after he was struck, landed on the hood, struck the windshield, and landed on the road. The Huntington Coroner says he died from blunt force injuries to the head and neck and his death has been ruled an accident.

