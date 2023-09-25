Students bring disc golf course design to life at Weisser Park Elementary

By Jazlynn Bebout and WPTA Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - There’s a new attraction at Weisser Park Elementary.

It’s a disc golf course designed by Weisser Park students and brought to life by Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation crews. During the planning process, students helped raise the money needed to complete the project.

Now, they’ll learn how to play disc golf during gym class and use the course at recess.

Teachers and students helped install the course on Monday morning. Fifth-grader Piper Freeman explained to 21Alive’s photographer how the course would work.

“We have two groups and we rotate each hole, and this is our seventh hole out of nine,” Freeman says. “So it’s not a whole course with 18, but it’s big enough to be a nine-hole course. It takes a lot of work but it’s worth it.”

Students will spend the next few days adding some final touches, and the course should be open to everyone by the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

EACS Superintendent Marilyn Hissong

EACS leader takes home 2024 Superintendent of the Year award

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The superintendent of East Allen County Schools (EACS) has been named Indiana’s Superintendent of the Year for 2024.

Community

Journey and TOTO will perform at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on April 19, 2024.

Journey, TOTO bringing 2024 tour to Fort Wayne

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Two rock legends have announced they are bringing their 2024 tour to The Fort.

Community

FILE PHOTO - Fright Night

14th Annual Fright Night returns to downtown Fort Wayne this October

Updated: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The streets of downtown Fort Wayne will be haunted by ghosts and ghouls this October during the Annual Fright Night event.

Community

"Mike" the groundhog was rescued after being discovered by Mike's Carwash and Jiffy Lube...

Fort Wayne carwash workers find live groundhog in woman’s car

Updated: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A woman who went to get her car washed after a bird got stuck in her front grill on Tuesday was met with a much bigger surprise.

Latest News

Community

17-year-old Aiden I. Mart

Funeral services set for 17-year-old student-athlete killed in Monroeville crash

Updated: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Funeral services have been announced for the 17-year-old boy who was tragically killed in a crash in Monroeville on Monday.

Community

Amazing Acres Farm has announced the hours and theme for their 20-acre corn maze, the largest...

Waterloo farm announces theme for 2023 corn maze

Updated: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Amazing Acres Farms has announced the hours and theme for their 20-acre corn maze, the largest in Indiana.

Special Segments

Walk in the Park: Great Tree Canopy Comeback

Walk in the Park: Great Tree Canopy Comeback

Updated: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT
|
By WPTA Staff
In this week’s Walk in the Park, anchor Krista Miller talks with Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation’s Landscape Supervisor Eric Ummel about the Great Tree Canopy Comeback.

Special Segments

Art This Way Art Crawl: Alley Bash

In the Arts: Art This Way Art Crawl

Updated: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT
|
By WPTA Staff
Krista Miller chats with organizers of the 2023 Art This Way Art Crawl: Alley Bash planned for Friday, Sept. 22.

Community

Hysterium Haunted Asylum

Fort Wayne haunted house ‘Hysterium’ to open this weekend

Updated: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
With October creeping up around the corner, one of Fort Wayne’s most popular Halloween attractions will soon be opening its doors.

Community

FIEL - (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Tim Allen bringing 18+ comedy tour to Fort Wayne

Updated: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Beloved actor Tim Allen will be performing in The Summit City this coming January.