Students bring disc golf course design to life at Weisser Park Elementary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - There’s a new attraction at Weisser Park Elementary.

It’s a disc golf course designed by Weisser Park students and brought to life by Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation crews. During the planning process, students helped raise the money needed to complete the project.

Now, they’ll learn how to play disc golf during gym class and use the course at recess.

Teachers and students helped install the course on Monday morning. Fifth-grader Piper Freeman explained to 21Alive’s photographer how the course would work.

“We have two groups and we rotate each hole, and this is our seventh hole out of nine,” Freeman says. “So it’s not a whole course with 18, but it’s big enough to be a nine-hole course. It takes a lot of work but it’s worth it.”

Students will spend the next few days adding some final touches, and the course should be open to everyone by the end of the week.

