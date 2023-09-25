One killed in Sunday motorcycle crash in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 24-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday night.

Leaders say the department was called about a crash on North SR 19, North of W. SR 10, around 8 p.m. Sunday. Emergency crews say they found the 1995 Suzuki motorcycle was southbound on SR 19, just north of W. SR 10, when it went off the road for an unknown reason.

The motorcyclist went into a ditch and hit an embankment in a nearby driveway, throwing him off the bike. Police say the man, identified as 24-year-old Colton Brock of Argos, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at the time of this report.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.