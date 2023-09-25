Kendallville man found dead in pond Friday, police say

(MGN)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says officials have identified the person who was found dead in a Kendallville pond on Friday.

Police say they were called around 9:30 a.m. on Friday by someone who reported a possible body in a private pond along South Lima Road in Kendallville.

The department says its officers, along with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, responded to the scene and located the body.

Following an autopsy, the person has been identified as 25-year-old Allen Wayne Wilcox of Kendallville. His cause and manner of death are pending at this time.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two victims have been identified in two separate fatal crashes that happened over the weekend.
Two people identified in two separate fatal crashes
Wayne Colwell Jr., 52, was indicted earlier this month on counts that include theft and...
Man hired to renovate home ends up locking owners out and moving in, police say
Winter Street investigation
FWPD officer shoots suspect after he strikes own mother with car during pursuit
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift spotted at Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce dating rumors

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Indiana teen working for tree-trimming service killed when log rolls out of trailer, strikes him
Superior Street is closed because of crash that caused the traffic signal to be in the...
Traffic signal falls on car in downtown intersection
Martini Monday’s at Black Canyon : Box Car and Appetizers
EACS Superintendent Marilyn Hissong
EACS leader takes home 2024 Superintendent of the Year award