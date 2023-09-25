Journey, TOTO bringing 2024 tour to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two rock legends have announced they are bringing their 2024 tour to The Fort.

Journey says after the success of its 2023 tour, they are adding a new round of shows to create the 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024 with TOTO.

They are bringing their chart-topping songs like “Don’t Stop Believin” and “Any Way You Want It” to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Friday, April 19.

The band is being joined by special guest TOTO, whose hits include “Rosanna” and “Africa,” recently re-popularized by Weezer.

Tickets for the Coliseum show go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. More details here.

