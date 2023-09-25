Indiana teen working for tree-trimming service killed when log rolls out of trailer, strikes him

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WOIO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Ind. (AP) — A teenager working for a tree-trimming service died in northeastern Indiana when a log rolled out of a trailer and struck him, authorities said.

Braeden Depew, 18, of Kokomo was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday morning on Montpelier’s west side, said Blackford County Coroner Zach Crouch. He said Depew was fatally injured when a log shifted, rolled out of a dump trailer and struck him.

Crouch said Depew died as a result of blunt force trauma to the upper body, The Star Press reported.

Montpelier police are investigating Depew’s death with the coroner’s office.

The town of Montpelier is located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Fort Wayne.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kendallville man found dead in pond Friday, police say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says officials have identified the person who was found dead in a Kendallville pond on Friday.

News

Superior Street is closed because of crash that caused the traffic signal to be in the...

Traffic signal falls on car in downtown intersection

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maureen Mespell
Superior Street at Clinton Street is closed as crews clean up the traffic signal pole that is down in the road after a crash.

News

Martini Monday’s at Black Canyon : Box Car and Appetizers

Updated: 2 hours ago

Community

EACS Superintendent Marilyn Hissong

EACS leader takes home 2024 Superintendent of the Year award

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The superintendent of East Allen County Schools (EACS) has been named Indiana’s Superintendent of the Year for 2024.

Latest News

Crime

23-year-old Samuel White

Andrews man facing OWI charges in crash that killed bicyclist

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A 23-year-old Andrews man is facing OWI charges after police say he struck and killed a bicyclist in Huntington County on Saturday.

News

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 24-year-old man was killed...

One killed in Sunday motorcycle crash in Kosciusko County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 24-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday night.

Community

Journey and TOTO will perform at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on April 19, 2024.

Journey, TOTO bringing 2024 tour to Fort Wayne

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Two rock legends have announced they are bringing their 2024 tour to The Fort.

News

21Alive Morning News

Liz Braden's Monday morning forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

News

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is looking for information after an unoccupied car was found in...

DeKalb County police searching for answers after abandoned car found in flames

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for answers after they found an abandoned car engulfed in flames early Monday morning.

News

Two victims have been identified in two separate fatal crashes that happened over the weekend.

Two people identified in two separate fatal crashes

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Emilia Miles
Two victims have been identified in two separate fatal crashes that happened over the weekend.