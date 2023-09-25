Holiday controversy resolved in Dekalb County

21Alive News at 5
By Emilia Miles
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A controversy that’s been playing out in Dekalb County surrounding a proposal to combine Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents Day, has been resolved.

The county will observe MLK Day as a holiday after all. The commissioners made that decision on Monday. This comes after receiving some backlash from the community and the judges.

In August Dekalb County Commissioner Todd Sanderson moved to decrease the number of county employees’ paid holidays from 13 to 12, by combining MLK Day with Presidents Day.

The county judges sent a letter, quoted in the Star, saying, “It is inconceivable that the DeKalb County Courts would not honor and respect him on the National Holiday specifically designated for that purpose. It’s hard to imagine being a black man ordered into Court on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The judge is white, the court staff is white, the probation officers are white, the lawyers are white, the security officers are white, and there this man stands before them. How could any Black American be confident of full, fair and complete justice under that scenario?”

Sanderson has taken offense to some of the backlash. He says his goal was to look out for taxpayers and reduce the number of paid holidays for county employees from 13 to 12. On Monday, the commission voted to keep 13. They will now observe all 11 federal holidays including Juneteenth, Columbus Day, and MLK Day. County Employees will vote on selecting an additional two days from the list below.

  • Christmas Eve
  • The day after Thanksgiving
  • Good Friday
  • Fair Day

We’ll keep you posted on how the vote plays out.

First Alert Forecast: 21Alive PM Forecast 09/25/2023