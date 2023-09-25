Dana temporarily laying off more than 200 employees amid UAW strike

21Alive News has confirmed with the local steel workers union that more than 200 employees are without jobs at Dana Incorporated in Fort Wayne.(WPTA21)
By Karli VanCleave
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 21Alive News has confirmed with the local steel workers union that more than 200 employees are without jobs at Dana Incorporated in Fort Wayne.

Greg Martin with the USW Local 903 says Dana has temporarily laid-off 240 people at the location on State Blvd.

Martin says he doesn’t know how long those people will be out of work. He says they’re waiting to see what happens with the UAW strike.

Dana Incorporated makes axels and other parts for the big three auto makers.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union president announced on Friday that the union is expanding its strike to 38 GM and Stellantis part distribution plants. Last week, workers at three assemble plants went on strike, which included a Ford factory near Detroit, a GM plant outside St. Louis, and a Jeep plant owned by Stellantis in Toledo, Ohio.

First Alert Forecast: 21Alive PM Forecast 09/25/2023