Andrews man facing OWI charges in crash that killed bicyclist

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - A 23-year-old Andrews man is facing OWI charges after police say he struck and killed a bicyclist in Huntington County on Saturday.

The Huntington County Coroner announced on Sunday that 34-year-old Christopher D. Sherron was killed in a crash Saturday around 2:25 a.m. in Polk Township. They say a pickup truck hit Sherron from behind while he was riding a bicycle along SR 9, just north of SR 124.

Police say Sherron rolled onto the roof of the truck and into the windshield before being thrown off when the truck stopped. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, police say 23-year-old Samuel White is facing charges in the crash. According to court documents, White had a blood alcohol concentration of .096 following the crash. He allegedly admitted to police he had about five beers in Fairmount before driving.

White is currently facing six charges including leaving the scene of an accident and causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.