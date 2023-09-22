Woman charged in child overdose death sentenced to 30 years
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne woman who admitted to the death of her 15-month-old child was sentenced to 30 years in court on Friday.
Angela Brown, pled guilty in August to neglect of a dependent, court documents say.
Brown was arrested in July after an autopsy determined that her child died from a fentanyl overdose.
A toxicology report also indicated the baby had consumed amphetamines, methamphetamines, and fentanyl.
