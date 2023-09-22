Woman charged in child overdose death sentenced to 30 years

Angela Brown
Angela Brown(Allen Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Maureen Mespell
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne woman who admitted to the death of her 15-month-old child was sentenced to 30 years in court on Friday.

Angela Brown, pled guilty in August to neglect of a dependent, court documents say.

Brown was arrested in July after an autopsy determined that her child died from a fentanyl overdose.

A toxicology report also indicated the baby had consumed amphetamines, methamphetamines, and fentanyl.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
17-year-old Aiden I. Mart
Funeral services set for 17-year-old student-athlete killed in Monroeville crash
Winter Street investigation
FWPD officer shoots suspect after he strikes own mother with car during pursuit
"Mike" the groundhog was rescued after being discovered by Mike's Carwash and Jiffy Lube...
Fort Wayne carwash workers find live groundhog in woman’s car
FWPD is responding to a crash Thursday afternoon that’s slowed traffic along Lima Road.
Motorcyclist in critical condition following Lima Road crash

Latest News

FWPD officer shoots suspect after he strikes own mother with car during pursuit
Fort Wayne Police are investigation a Shooting on Production Road
Fort Wayne Police investigate shooting on Production road
21Alive top 4 at 4
WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4
First Alert Forecast: 21Alive PM Forecast 09/22/2023
Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Friday, September 22.
top 4 at 4, September 22