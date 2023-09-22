Woman charged in child overdose death sentenced to 30 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne woman who admitted to the death of her 15-month-old child was sentenced to 30 years in court on Friday.

Angela Brown, pled guilty in August to neglect of a dependent, court documents say.

Brown was arrested in July after an autopsy determined that her child died from a fentanyl overdose.

A toxicology report also indicated the baby had consumed amphetamines, methamphetamines, and fentanyl.

