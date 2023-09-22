WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

Friday, September 22
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Friday, September 22.

  • A police chase ended with a suspect arrested after he hit his mother with his car.
  • Police in New Haven make an arrest in a 2016 double murder case.
  • UAW said they will expand the strike to more GM and Stellantis plants.
  • Fort Wayne’s art crawl happens Friday from 6 to 10.

