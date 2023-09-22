UAW announces expanded strike to GM, Stellantis part distribution facilities

(WPTA) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union president announced on Friday that the union is expanding its strike to 38 GM and Stellantis part distribution plants.

BACKGROUND: Targeted auto strikes may spread to other states and cities as noon deadline set by union nears

In a Facebook live on the UAW International Union page Friday morning, President Shawn Fain announced that they are expanding its weeklong strike that has been limited to just three plants.

“We’re not going to wait around forever for a contract from the big three,” Fain said in the live address.

Fain says Stellantis and GM have rejected several of their proposals, so they are calling for workers at all GM and Stellantis part distribution plants to stand up and strike at noon on Friday. The GM Fort Wayne Assembly plant is not included.

According to the Associated Press, Fain had previously said he would call on additional workers at more plants to strike unless there was “significant progress” in contract negotiations amid a fight for higher wages and other benefits.

Last week, workers at three assemble plants went on strike, which included a Ford factory near Detroit, a GM plant outside St. Louis, and a Jeep plant owned by Stellantis in Toledo, Ohio.

