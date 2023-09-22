UAW announces expanded strike to GM, Stellantis part distribution facilities

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WPTA) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union president announced on Friday that the union is expanding its strike to 38 GM and Stellantis part distribution plants.

BACKGROUND: Targeted auto strikes may spread to other states and cities as noon deadline set by union nears

In a Facebook live on the UAW International Union page Friday morning, President Shawn Fain announced that they are expanding its weeklong strike that has been limited to just three plants.

“We’re not going to wait around forever for a contract from the big three,” Fain said in the live address.

Fain says Stellantis and GM have rejected several of their proposals, so they are calling for workers at all GM and Stellantis part distribution plants to stand up and strike at noon on Friday. The GM Fort Wayne Assembly plant is not included.

According to the Associated Press, Fain had previously said he would call on additional workers at more plants to strike unless there was “significant progress” in contract negotiations amid a fight for higher wages and other benefits.

Last week, workers at three assemble plants went on strike, which included a Ford factory near Detroit, a GM plant outside St. Louis, and a Jeep plant owned by Stellantis in Toledo, Ohio.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

21Alive Morning News

Liz Braden's Friday forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

Community

FILE PHOTO - Fright Night

14th Annual Fright Night returns to downtown Fort Wayne this October

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The streets of downtown Fort Wayne will be haunted by ghosts and ghouls this October during the Annual Fright Night event.

News

Winter Street investigation

FWPD officer shoots suspect after he strikes own mother with car during pursuit

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating after a police pursuit ended in an officer firing shots at a suspect Friday morning.

Crime

40-year-old Gregory Robinson and 40-year-old Priya Whitt

Two arrested in 2016 homicide, New Haven police say

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The New Haven Police Department announced on Friday that they have arrested two people in connection with a 2016 homicide.

Latest News

News

Fort Wayne non-profit helps out with viral YouTube video

Fort Wayne nonprofit helps out with viral YouTube video

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
In a YouTube video posted by the popular creator “MrBeast”, 1,000 deaf individuals were gifted high quality hearing aids, allowing some to hear for the very first time.

News

Fort Wayne non-profit helps out with viral YouTube video

Updated: 17 hours ago

21Investigates

Lost Voices of Fentanyl

Fort Wayne mother traveling to D.C. to bring awareness to fentanyl epidemic

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Karli VanCleave
A rally is being held in Washington D.C. Friday to bring an end to the opioid epidemic, specifically the use of fentanyl.

News

Fort Wayne mother traveling to D.C. to bring awareness to fentanyl epidemic

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Future of the new Allen County Jail on hold

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Allen County Indiana Jail

Future of the new Allen County Jail on hold

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Taylor Williams
Allen County Commissioners want to build a new jail but need Allen County Council to approve an increase to the income tax. The council says they are waiting for more information from commissioners before they can vote.