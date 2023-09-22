Two arrested after Michigan police pursuit crosses into Steuben County

37-year-old Ashley Rose Daniels and 43-year-old David Danquan Williams.
37-year-old Ashley Rose Daniels and 43-year-old David Danquan Williams.(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says the department assisted in a high-speed chase late Friday morning that resulted in the arrest of two Michigan residents.

Police say just after 11:15 a.m., deputies were called by the Branch County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan for help on a high-speed pursuit that was approaching the Indiana/Michigan state line.

The chase then entered Steuben County on Old US 27 and continued southbound to SR 120 as Steuben County deputies were responding. Officers eventually used stop sticks in an attempt to de-escalate the pursuit before it reached town limits. Even after driving over the stop sticks, police say the suspects continued driving through the downtown area of Fremont.

Branch County Sheriff’s deputies were then able to stop the car on the city’s east side. They say the woman who was driving then tried to run off before being captured behind a home. She was identified as 37-year-old Ashley Rose Daniels of Kalamazoo, MI.

Daniels was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, reckless driving, and possession of Marijuana.

A man who was a passenger in her car, 43-year-old David Danquan Williams of Kalamazoo, was also apprehended. Police say they found Williams had an active felony arrest warrant out of Kalamazoo County and was booked into the Steuben County Jail on the fugitive warrant, awaiting extradition.

Police say additional criminal charges are being sought against the two in Branch County.

The case remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FWPD officer shoots suspect after he strikes own mother with car during pursuit

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Fort Wayne Police are investigation a Shooting on Production Road

Fort Wayne Police investigate shooting on Production road

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kevin Pearson
Fort Wayne Police are investigating a Shooting on Production Road

News

21Alive top 4 at 4

WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kevin Pearson
Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Friday, September 22.

News

First Alert Forecast: 21Alive PM Forecast 09/22/2023

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Friday, September 22.

top 4 at 4, September 22

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 4

Latest News

Crime

Jason Zehr

Grabill man enters plea deal in 2021 fatal crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff
A Grabill man entered an Allen County courtroom Friday morning to plead guilty in connection with a 2021 fatal crash.

News

Makeup With Hysterium Haunted Asylum

Updated: 3 hours ago

Allen County Partnership of Water Quality: Properly Clearing Pet Waste

Updated: 3 hours ago

Fitness Friday: Start Your Physical Fitness Journey with Triumph Studios

Updated: 3 hours ago

Granite Ridge Builders: Fall New Tour Extravaganza

Updated: 3 hours ago

Foster Financial: Long Term Care & Protection Plan

Updated: 3 hours ago