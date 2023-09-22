Two arrested in 2016 homicide, New Haven police say

40-year-old Gregory Robinson and 40-year-old Priya Whitt
40-year-old Gregory Robinson and 40-year-old Priya Whitt(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - The New Haven Police Department announced on Friday that they have arrested two people in connection with a 2016 homicide.

Police say on Oct. 19, 2016, officers were called to a home at 1024 Hartzell Road for a death investigation. When they arrived, they found the body of Jaime Klein, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Minutes later, they say Fort Wayne police were called to a Fairfield Avenue home for a second death investigation, where Anton Moore was found dead. The coroner ruled his death a homicide as well. New Haven police say after speaking with several witnesses, they found Jaime and Anton had been in a relationship.

Since their deaths, officers say they’ve been working with the Fort Wayne Police Department in following leads, gathering evidence, and looking for witnesses.

New Haven detectives say they recently gathered new information that led them to the arrest of 40-year-old Priya Whitt and 40-year-old Gregory Robinson on Friday.

Robinson faces two counts of murder and Whitt faces two counts of aiding in murder.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

21Alive Morning News

Liz Braden's Friday forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

Community

FILE PHOTO - Fright Night

14th Annual Fright Night returns to downtown Fort Wayne this October

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The streets of downtown Fort Wayne will be haunted by ghosts and ghouls this October during the Annual Fright Night event.

News

Winter Street investigation

FWPD officer shoots suspect after he strikes own mother with car during pursuit

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating after a police pursuit ended in an officer firing shots at a suspect Friday morning.

News

FILE PHOTO

UAW announces expanded strike to GM, Stellantis part distribution facilities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The United Auto Workers (UAW) union president announced on Friday that the union is expanding its strike to 38 GM and Stellantis part distribution plants.

Latest News

News

Fort Wayne non-profit helps out with viral YouTube video

Fort Wayne nonprofit helps out with viral YouTube video

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
In a YouTube video posted by the popular creator “MrBeast”, 1,000 deaf individuals were gifted high quality hearing aids, allowing some to hear for the very first time.

News

Fort Wayne non-profit helps out with viral YouTube video

Updated: 17 hours ago

21Investigates

Lost Voices of Fentanyl

Fort Wayne mother traveling to D.C. to bring awareness to fentanyl epidemic

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Karli VanCleave
A rally is being held in Washington D.C. Friday to bring an end to the opioid epidemic, specifically the use of fentanyl.

News

Fort Wayne mother traveling to D.C. to bring awareness to fentanyl epidemic

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Future of the new Allen County Jail on hold

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Allen County Indiana Jail

Future of the new Allen County Jail on hold

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Taylor Williams
Allen County Commissioners want to build a new jail but need Allen County Council to approve an increase to the income tax. The council says they are waiting for more information from commissioners before they can vote.