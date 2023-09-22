FWPD officer shoots suspect after he strikes own mother with car during pursuit

Winter Street investigation
Winter Street investigation(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating after a police pursuit ended in an officer firing shots at a suspect Friday morning.

FWPD says the pursuit started just before 10 a.m. at Creighton Avenue and S Clinton Street. They say they tried to stop a man who then sped off.

The man was then chased to Winter Street, where his mother lives. They say the man stopped in front of the home and exchanged something with his mother before taking off again. Police say the woman tried to go back inside when he hit her with his car.

She was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay. Police say she will be questioned and possibly charged in the case.

Officials say the man also grazed an officer with his car. Police say during the “dangerous situation created by the suspect,” one officer fired shots, hitting the man.

Both the suspect and the officer are expected to be okay.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Check back for updates.

